The Portsmouth Mission Hall that became a boys’ club after the war

Thanks go to one of Remember When’s most avid correspondents, Eddie Wallace, for his help in answering a question I posed earlier this week.

What, I wanted to know, was the long, hall-like building in the picture above? It was taken from the junction of Highland Road and Prince Albert Road, Eastney, Portsmouth.

BEWARE: BRIDGE CROSSING The old floating bridge crossing Portsmouth Harbour in an undated postcard sent from Mike and Gill Holloway. Can anyone identify the ship please so we might date it?

Eddie recalls it was originally an old Mission Hall and adds: ‘When I returned to the City Police Force after the Second World War I restarted Eastney Boys’ Club in that building with good cooperation from local traders. I persuaded the vicar of St James’s Church to become our chairman and the manager of Lloyd’s Bank, Eastney Road, to be our treasurer.

‘At that time, 1945/46, the road was Prince Albert Street and changed to Prince Albert Road at its junction with Devonshire Avenue.’

Eddie continues: ‘I closed the Boys’ Club in 1949 as the Portsmouth education department opened a boys’ club in Reginald Road School with far better equipment.

‘I transferred to Cosham police station where I became a committee member of the well-known Hillside Boys’ Club.’

HAYSTACK My picture of the once hugely popular annual festive haystacks display at Horndean prompted Tim Bennett to date it to the mid-1980s. He says: I worked for the farmer, Stan Whitcombe, in the 1970s and the houses in the background werent built then.