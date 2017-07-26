There was much more to Hughie Green than Opportunity Knocks

Have your say

Most people of a certain age will remember the late Hughie Green the presenter of Opportunity Knocks and Double Your Money.

Not many know that Hughie was an accomplished pilot with the RAF as well as an entertainer before and after the war.

At one time there seemed to be military personnel everywhere. Everyone in this photograph is wearing a uniform of some kind (Robert James collection)

Here we see him, right, in the early years of the Second World War with sailors and Royal Marines.

Can anyone recognise the name of the ship on the sailors’ cap tallies ?

n In the scene below we are looking towards the Square Tower from High Street, Old Portsmouth with Grand Parade on the immediate left.

All the men are in uniform.

A turn of the century scene along a mostly unchanged Bellevue Terrace (Robert James collection)

On the corner are naval officers and behind them are what looks like Royal Marines but I stand to be corrected.

The man in uniform on the cycle looks as though he is being chased by a dog.

Two other officers are on the right hand pavement turning into Broad Street.

Next to the Square Tower there is an advert for Buchanan’s Scotch Whiskies.

You might not recognise the scene but the wall at the back right gives a clue, it is within the dockyard

A very ornate tram wire standard can also be seen.

n Bellevue Terrace is the final terrace in a line of five that extends from the southern end of Commercial Road to Southsea Terrace.

From the north going south are Hampshire Terrace, Landport Terrace, Kings Terrace, Jubilee Terrace and then Bellevue Terrace where there is a left turn into Southsea Terrace, making six in all.

In the photograph below we can see Bellevue Terrace. And there’s the Cosy Tea Rooms with apartments to rent on the upper floors.

A perambulator, as they were then called, is parked outside.

At the end of the terrace is Hambrook Street with the Jubilee Arms on the corner.

It is now an Italian restaurant.

n Visiting Portsmouth Naval Base today you’ll find everything clean and smart.

But at one time there was a massive railway system where locomotives had their own sheds.

In the shot below taken from Dave Marden’s marvellous book The Hidden Railways of Portsmouth & Gosport, we see three locomotives at rest outside No 2 shed along with all the paraphernalia of steam engines.