THIS WEEK IN 1084: Bank raiders in bin-liner sting

Ingenious bank raiders committed the year’s cheekiest theft – hanging their dustbin liner ‘swagbag’ inside the door, tricking customers into filling it.

The thieves put a sign on a Portsmouth bank’s night deposit box, saying: ‘Out of order, please drop cash through letter box.’

Inside the letter box they hung their dustbin liner – then waited for the money to drop in.

The raiders escaped with a large amount of cash and a considerable number of cheques.