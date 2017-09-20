THIS WEEK IN 1084: Bank raiders in bin-liner sting

Ingenious bank raiders committed the year’s cheekiest theft – hanging their dustbin liner ‘swagbag’ inside the door, tricking customers into filling it.
The thieves put a sign on a Portsmouth bank’s night deposit box, saying: ‘Out of order, please drop cash through letter box.’
Inside the letter box they hung their dustbin liner – then waited for the money to drop in.
The raiders escaped with a large amount of cash and a considerable number of cheques.
