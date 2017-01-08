THIS WEEK IN 1979: Action taken to keep trains rolling

Last-minute efforts were set to be made in a week’s time to avert more misery for thousands of London commuters and other travellers on British Rail’s Southern Region.

With some Southern Region train drivers threatening to stage one-day stoppages, rail unions were set to meet management on Tuesday January 9.

Hope – which was only faint at the time – was that the meeting would lead to a formula being found to satisfy the drivers’ bonus demands.

Failure would signal the go-ahead for threatened strikes in Southern Region’s south-west division on Wednesday, January 10 and January 17.

Other divisions were also expected to carry out unofficial action, and, if no agreement was to be reached, sanctions may be enforced – banning overtime and rest-day working.