THIS WEEK IN 1979: Families combine in Wizard of Oz show

A family show in every sense came to Merchistoun Hall Community Centre, Horndean, thanks to the efforts two local families.

A performance of The Wizard of Oz was produced by Alan Lockheart and Tony Doye, members of the Waterlooville Musical Players, whose families were vital to the production’s running.

Melanie, Mr Lockheart’s 15-year-old daughter, played the lead role of Dorothy, and her 17-year-old brother, Mark, was a musical director along with Richard Swatton, a friend at Havant College. Both were to head to musical colleges during the autumn.

Together, Mark and Richard wrote the arrangements for the nine-piece orchestra.

Pictured, David Pratt played the role of The Tin Man.