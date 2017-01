Some Portsmouth lorry drivers working for road haulage companies were expected to be among more than 15,000 going on strike in support of a 22 per cent pay claim.

The strike was set to affect about half of all deliveries made by road.

While there was a last-minute attempt to settle the dispute when the southern branch of the Road Hauliers’ Assocation approached the Transport and General Workers’ Union for a 24-hour postponement, the action was unavailing.