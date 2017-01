Detectives throughout Portsmouth investigated a spate of burglaries in which raiders escaped with hauls totalling more than £5,000.

The biggest of the burglaries was at the home of Dennis Udy in Hoylake Road, Drayton, where antiques worth £3,500 were stolen, wrote The News crime reporter.

Included in the haul were two duelling pistols, a skeleton clock, nine stop watches, and a shotgun.

Raiders also stole about £1,300 worth of items from homes in Southsea.