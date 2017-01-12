THIS WEEK IN 1980: Vandals smashed up a Havant school

Vandals were blamed for a devastating attack on a Havant school which left classrooms flooded, ceilings wrecked, windows smashed, and piles of books ruined.

The trail of destruction, pictured, was discovered by the caretaker of Warren Park Primary School, Wallace Parkes, when he went to the school to prepare the building for the new term, which was to start six days later.

Police had no idea when the vandals struck at the premises in Sandleford Road, but extensive damage to the roof appears to have been the main cause of the major losses inside the building.

Hundreds of compressed cardboard ceiling tiles, water-logged by heavy rain, were found scattered on the floor, while toilets and washbasins were littered with broken tiles and crumbling plaster.