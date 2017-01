Portsea residents were up-in-arms at the news that Portsmouth’s threatened Harbour Community – a hospital for men with social problems – may move into their area.

A councillor who represented Portsea was equally angry about the council’s handling of the matter.

Residents’ Association leader, J Gosling, was organising a protest meeting in a week’s time.

Talking to The News, he said: ‘Portsea is already overloaded with people with social problems.’