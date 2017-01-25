Search

THIS WEEK IN 1981: ‘Stop wrecking our schools’ – pleas made to Hants councillors

Council leader, Mr Emery Wallis

Ruling Tories on Hampshire County Council were accused of ‘wrecking’ education in the area.

This charge came from M T Hancock, leader of the Labour group at county hall, in the wake of the latest threat to Hampshire teaching jobs.

He said a recent announcement by Hampshire’s Policy Committee that 250 teaching posts would be phased out because of falling pupil numbers signalled a ‘further erosion of education standards’ in the county.

The Labour leader said: ‘We (the Labour group) are requesting most earnestly that people in Hampshire ask the Tories to stop wrecking our schools.’

But his attack drew immediate response from Mr Emery-Wallis, pictured, leader of the council.

He said: ‘The drop in the number of teachers will correspond with the fall-off in the number of children attending our schools.

‘It will be carried out by natural wastage, by not replacing 250 teachers.

‘There is no intention to reduce standards. I understand that the Education Committee’s intention is not to change the ratio of pupils to teachers.’

Mr Hancock alleged that Hampshire County Council had made ‘vicious attacks’ on education.

