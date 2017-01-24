THIS WEEK IN 1981: Teenage heroine fights off thieves

A teenage girl was the heroine of a Portsmouth cafe after she fought off two masked would-be robbers during her shift as a member of front of house staff.

Despite being punched, 18-year-old Dawn Wilson, pictured left, protected the cafe’s cashbox, and the assailants fled empty-handed.

Usually the cafe owner, Kenneth Maple, pictured right, and a few staff are in the Silverline Cafe, While Island Way, Stamshaw – but for a few minutes during the evening Miss Wilson was alone.

Mr Maple said of the incident: ‘Two youths masked in balaclava helmets came in and demanded the money. When the waitress refused, they tried to grab one box with the cash in it, but she grabbed it back. The other youth punched her straight in the face.’