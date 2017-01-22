THIS WEEK IN 1981: Telly Savalas looks at Portsmouth

‘Telly Savalas Looks at Portsmouth,’ the £36,000 documentary film into which city ratepayers put £7,000, was announced to be appearing on Portsmouth’s silver screens ‘some time in the spring.’

A confident Harold Baim, the film’s producer, told The News after the film’s preview was released: ‘I fly to Los Angeles on Saturday and I will not have any difficulty placing the film with one of the big companies.

‘With my company track record – spanning more than 300 films – this one about your city will soon be distributed worldwide, definitely linked with a picture.’

Asked why all-American ‘lollipop cop’ Savalas narrates the script to Portsmouth’s film and 11 other planned in the series on British cities, Mr Baim said: ‘It’s marketing ploy.’