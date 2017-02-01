THIS WEEK IN 1982: Handicapped Portsea pensioners tell of their ‘living hell’ with youths

Life in a Portsmouth flat was ‘a living hell’ for handicapped pensioners Mr and Mrs Ernest Parkin, pictured left and right, and some of their OAP neighbours.

The couple in their 70s, who lived in Aylward Street, Portsea, claimed they were the butt of cruel youngsters.

They said that abuses included:

• Soaking Mrs Parkin by throwing buckets of water over her from the balcony above the couple’s flat.

• Smashing all five replacement panes of glass in the couple’s front door, each fitted by Mr Parkin, and paid for from the pair’s pensions.

• Forcing Mrs Parkin to escape out of the flat’s kitchen window, because youths tied a rope between her front door and the upper balcony.

• Using bikes to try and run down Mr Parkin – totally deaf – from behind.

• Spraying Mrs Parkin in her face and eyes with aerosol snow.

• Throwing rotten eggs against their windows.

When Mrs Parkin broke down in tears explaining her ordeal, her neighbour Barbara Harris took up the story.

‘Mr and Mrs Parkin are not being singled out. As an Age Concern visitor living here, I can tell you that for many, life here is a living hell.’