THIS WEEK IN 1982: It was a golden day for a gold star hero

A former commando who was decorated by General De Gaulle for his bravery during the D-Day landings celebrated his golden wedding anniversary at his Hayling Island home.

Retired Royal Marine Major Alexander Neades was awarded the Croix de Guerre with gold star for his gallantry during the invasion of Normandy in 1944.

The award was presented to him by General Charles De Gaulle, leader of the Free French during the Second World War, later becoming president of France.

Maj Neades and his wife, Doris, pictured, of Southwood Road, Hayling Island, were married at St Andrew’s Church, Farlington, Portsmouth.

The couple had two children, and Mrs Neades recalls an air raid as her daughter was born –seven bombs were dropped.