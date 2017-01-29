THIS WEEK IN 1982: Prince Andrew joins HMS Invincible

Prince Andrew joined the Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Invincible – becoming one of nine pilots to land their Sea King helicopters on the £200m carrier’s flight deck.

Invincible was the first carrier for the Prince, who, at the time, had recently become a fully-qualified anti-submarine helicopter pilot.

The nine helicopters of 820 Naval Air Squadron left their base at Culdrose in Cornwall, flew across Portsmouth Harbour, and landed in turn on the carrier’s flight deck.

For Prince Andrew it was the routine arrival of a 21-year-old sub-lieutenant pilot.

Invincible was to sail from Portsmouth a week later to take part in fleet trials, returning back to Portsmouth Naval Base on February 1.