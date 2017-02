The world’s first talking holiday brochure was launched in Portsmouth.

Pickfords Travel and Americana Holidays brought out a new-style brochure to promote holidays in Hawaii.

Customers at Pickfords’ Portsmouth branch in Commercial Road would be able to study the colourful brochure, while listening to eight discs built into the pages.

The discs – with pause buttons to help users take it all in – each give travel information not included within the brochure.