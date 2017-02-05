THIS WEEK IN 1983: Farewells to Pompey’s cup final star

A final fitting tribute to Cliff Parker, Pompey’s two-goal star of their 1939 FA Cup final win at Wembley, was paid at his funeral.

Officiating at the Isle of Wight Crematorium, Whippingham, Canon EJ Forse told a congregation which included some of the great players from the club’s ‘golden years’: ‘We remember Cliff as a great sporting character, one who received immortality in the annals of Portsmouth FC when he scored twice in the FA Cup final against Wolves.’ (Portsmouth won 4-1).

Henry Clifford Parker, 69, was born in Coninsborough, Yorkshire. He began his career with Doncaster Rovers, and later, made 242 appearances for Pompey after joining in 1933.