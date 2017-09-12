THIS WEEK IN 1983: ‘Prosecute him’ – pleas ‘battered’ wife

Have your say

A ‘battered’ wife gave police an ultimatum: ‘Take my husband to court before he hits me again.’

Havant magistrates heard that her common-law husband had slapped and punched her in the face after an argument about washing his shirt.

The court was told the woman had failed to see a tachograph in one of the pockets.

Robin Knight, prosecuting, said the man, of Stubbington Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, lost his temper, punched the woman two or three times, and kicked her after discovering what she had done.

He told police: ‘I told her she should have looked through the pockets first. I don’t know why I hit her. I wish I hadn’t done it now.’

At first the woman was unsure whether to tell police about the incident.

Later she told them: ‘Take him to court. It’s not the first time this has happened.

‘It could happen again and next time it could be more serious.’

Mr Knight added that the woman was left with bruises to both cheeks, cuts to her face, and a swollen lip.

Magistrates placed the man on two years’ probation.