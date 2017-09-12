THIS WEEK IN 1983: The end was in sight for marathon Mike

Magnificent marathon man Mike Newton plodded into Portsmouth as he neared the end of his incredible 1,000-mile charity run.

The 38-year-old set off from Scotland in late August, determined to run from Glasgow to Plymouth to raise money for the NSPCC.

Portsmouth was the 27th stop out of 34, and crowds joined in the fund-raising fun at the Mountbatten Centre when he arrived.

He was initially hoping to raise about £20,000 from his marathon effort, but the run did not receive the amount of support he would have liked and his final figure fell short.

But the end was in sight for Mike, as he was due to take a well-earned rest in Plymouth after pounding the highways of Britain.