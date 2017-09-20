THIS WEEK IN 1984: Full pedal ahead to Nottingham

Have your say

Four chief petty officers expected to be nursing a few saddle sores after cycling to Nottingham to raise money for sick children.

The intrepid foursome from HMS Nottingham hoped to raise £600 to buy disco equipment for a children’s hospital unit in the city.

Chiefs Alan Davies, John Bradbury, Murray Silcock, and Mike Sayer left Portsmouth on the start of the 190-mile ride watched by their commanding officer Captain Jeremy Blackham.

Other officers and crew of the Royal Navy’s type 42 destroyer were to join them at their destination to receive the freedom of the city.

The honour was being conferred on the Portsmouth-based warship in recognition of the close association between the city and the ship’s predecessors.