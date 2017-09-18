THIS WEEK IN 1984: Portsmouth kidnap alert nurse spotted

A shy 24-year-old Portsmouth student nurse and her boyfriend, who were at the centre of a kidnap alert, were sighted together 100 miles away in Kent.

Detectives believed the sighting by one of the couple’s relatives could have relieved anxiety felt for the nurse’s safety after her fellow students saw her being dragged away.

Drama came to the Windsor House nurse’s quarters of St Mary’s Hospital, Milton, when Angela Macklin’s boyfriend turned up.

Her fellow midwifery student nurses knew that she had barricaded herself inside her room so she could avoid talking to him.

The nurses then heard her screams as her boyfriend broke down the door to her room in the hospital accommodation block, and dragged her out to his car.

The alarm was raised with the police, and a nationwide hunt was launched to find the couple.

Nurses told the police that boyfriend, Steven John Bolton, 25, had been pestering her at the hospital after Miss Macklin had told him their relationship was over.

Detectives expressed ‘concern for Miss Macklin’s well-being’.