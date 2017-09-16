THIS WEEK IN 1984: Run for the hills – Greg takes record

Top Portsmouth athlete Greg Butcher won the seventh Great Butser Run in record time.

Butcher put his victory, which knocked four seconds off Commander Rees Ward’s win over the same 4.7 mile course the year before, down to training over hills for the first time.

He felt the run was not an event for serious athletes like himself, but said: ‘If you haven’t run up and down hills before, Butser is hard. The wind makes it a lot harder.’

Other top placings amongst the record 1,154 runners were familiar faces on the Butser slopes.

Both Rees Ward, who was third, and Kevin Kiddle, who was seventh, had won twice before, and fifth-placed was Rob Mylne who was in the first six the year previous.

Linda Groom, 17, a member of Portsmouth Atalanta, took the trophy for the first woman home at her fifth attempt at the Butser Run.

To comply with Amateur Athletics Association regulations, under 15-year-olds ran a shorter course, joining the adults after the first 1.5-mile loop.

The first youngster over the line was 11-year-old Sam Dorner, of Horndean.