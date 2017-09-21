Search

THIS WEEK IN 1984: Sponsored slimmers hit the middle target

Slimming - Carol Stedman, who raised the most money in the sponsored slim, presenting the proceeds to Julie McGuire
Slimming - Carol Stedman, who raised the most money in the sponsored slim, presenting the proceeds to Julie McGuire
Funnells horse-drawn wagonettes outside Clarence Pier, Southsea, in the early 2000s.

NOSTALGIA: End of the road for horse-drawn industry in city

0
Have your say

By losing a few pounds women at the Target Slimming Club, Cosham, were able to raise more than £500 for sick children.

The sponsored slimmers gave the money to the Julie McGuire Appeal for transplant equipment at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Julie, three, of Gosport, who was to have a liver transplant operation, received the cheque on behalf of the hospital.

Julie’s parents, Peter and Margaret McGuire had raised £21,000 and had already bought the hospital a blood cell saver from the United States.

The Target Slimmers would carry on fighting the flab in an attempt to raise £1,000 for the Children’s Ward at St Mary’s Hospital, Portsmouth – the money was to be used to buy a vital cardiac monitor.