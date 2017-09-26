THIS WEEK IN 1985: Murdered Hampshire nurse: man arrested

Have your say

A man arrested in Hampshire was helping murder squad detectives with inquiries into the strangling of a Portsmouth nurse.

The hunt for the killer of Betty Jones, who worked from Cosham Health Centre as a school nurse, switched to Liphook where a man was arrested.

‘I can confirm that a man is now helping us with our inquiries into the murder of Mrs Jones,’ said the head of Hampshire CID Detective Chief Superintendent John Wright, who was leading the murder hunt.

After the discovery of Mrs Jones’ body in a Southampton bedsit, police issued a photograph and details of the victim’s nephew whom they wanted to interview.

Mrs Jones was reported missing by her husband when she failed to return home.

Later a man returned to his Southampton bedsit after several days in hospital and found her body in his room.

Detectives established that a window sash-cord had been used to strangle her.

Friends disclosed that Mrs Jones’ nephew had been in contact with her and had connection with the premises housing the bedsit she was found in.