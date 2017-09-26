Search

THIS WEEK IN 1985: Princess Anne sails through controversy

retro september 2017 PrincessAnne - Princess Anne talks to Flying Dutchman Olympic hopefuls at Hayling

Princess Anne visited Hayling Island and sailed through a storm of controversy.

She spent almost an hour chatting and joking with regatta competitors before climbing aboard the luxury motor cruiser to watch the racing.

She made no mention of newspaper reports in which her former bodyguard told of his feelings for the princess.

As president of the British Olympic Yatching Association, Princess Anne was a frequent visitor to Olympic-class regattas, but this was her first visit to Hayling Island Sailing Club

Rear-Commodore of the club, Johnnie Rutherford, said: ‘The princess was charming. I cannot speak highly enough of her.’

She watched the racing from the cruiser Salacia.