THIS WEEK IN 1985: They’re putting Wecock on the map

Feeling on top of the world were two Wecock youngsters who were chosen to take part in a new children’s TV quiz.

Mark Limbrun, 11, of Fulmer Walk, and 12-year-old Scott Miller, of Eagle Avenue, were chosen from 2,000 applicants for the TVS geography contest ‘World Wise’.

Mark thought he was entering a competition when he sent in his original application and was thrilled when he received a letter asking the two boys to attend a screen test.

Although they both admitted that geography was not their favourite subject, the Wecock Middle School pupils passed the test with flying colours.

The reward for their endeavours was top secret.