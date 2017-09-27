THIS WEEK IN 1985: Why is there a hole in my bucket?

Divers stumbled across a relic near the orlop deck of the 18th century Portsmouth shipwreck HMS Invincible – and it left them scratching their heads.
They brought up the well-preserved remains of a Georgian bucket.
The only trouble was it had a hole in the middle, and they didn’t know why.
One theory was it could have brought a bit of relief to the seamen who were cut short on deck.
The oak bucket was brought to the surface in pieces, and was re-assembled by Simon Aked, the Invincible project’s conservation director.
‘It certainly started out life as a bucket, but whether it was converted to something else we are not quite sure,’ Mr Aked said.
Invincible sank three miles off Eastney in 1758, along with hundreds of treasures.
