THIS WEEK IN 1986: Action urged to beat county homes crisis

Councils needed to pull together to combat south-east Hampshire’s deepening housing crisis, an inquiry recommended.

A report released by the Portsmouth Housing Trust disclosed an acute shortage of homes to rent.

It said the scarcity of homes in the area was worsening.

Sales of council homes, growing waiting lists, and fierce competition for the limited private rented accommodation that was available, compounded the crisis, the report said.

It pinpointed Havant as a blackspot where the ratio was four homes in the council housing stock to every family waiting on the list.

In Portsmouth the ratio was eight to one.

It urged local councils to forget their differences and work together to reverse the trend.