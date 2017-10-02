THIS WEEK IN 1986: Career girl’s crash turned clock back

Angela Greene was a high-flying London saleswoman, who mixed with the likes of David Bowie and Bryan Ferry.
However, a motor-cycle accident at Hayling Island in 1980 left her severely brain-injured.
After spending weeks in a coma and months in hospital Angela survived the accident but was rendered a six-year-old child again.
Her father, Max Greene said: ‘She still remembers French, she can calculate well – but she has changed from being a sophisticated socialite to being a six-year-old child.’
Her parents were now helping other brain-injured victims and their families.
Mr Greene, working with Headway, would help those affected locally to offer invaluable help to brain-injured people.
