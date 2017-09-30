THIS WEEK IN 1986: Disco kids unite for anti-drugs demo

Have your say

Thousands of teenagers got funky in a big way to say a massive ‘No’ to drugs.

About 6,000 youngsters from Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham pledged their support to the YMCA’s anti-drugs campaign by dancing non-stop to 50 pop songs.

All the children were sponsored and organisers expected them to have raised more than £20,000.

The dancers filled a huge field at Fairthorne Manor YMCA outdoor activities centre, near Botley, for the marathon disco.

Pompey footballers and basketball stars mixed with the youngsters, signing autographs and organising games.

The disco was the climax of a three-week YMCA campaign in Portsmouth-area schools sponosored by The News, aimed at increasing awareness in young people of the danger of drugs.

Similar events in London only drew only half the support the Botley event attracted.