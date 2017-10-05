THIS WEEK IN 1986: Dog bite the cause of rabies death

Have your say

Rabies victim Lesley Smith died because she tried to separate two fighting dogs.

She was bitten on her little finger in Lusaka, Zambia, three months before the first symptoms of the killer disease appeared.

If she had sought help after the incident, Mrs Smith, 45, would not have died, a pathologist told a Portsmouth inquest.

Mrs Smith died in Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, after arriving in England for a holiday with relatives.