THIS WEEK IN 1987: Flower tribute to crushed working man

A construction worker wept as he described the last moments of his colleague who was crushed to death by a two-ton road-roller at Emsworth.

Workmates on the A27 Emsworth by-pass scheme paid their respects by placing a bunch of wild flowers on the spot where 59-year-old Thomas Morrisroe died.

He failed to jump clear of the heavy-duty machine he was operating as it plunged down a 10-foot slope, crushing him beneath its rollers.

Tom Crisp, 68, wept as he spoke of the tragedy: ‘The ground just seemed to give way underneath him and he just could not get off quick enough.

‘It was all over in a couple of seconds,’ he said.