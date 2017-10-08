THIS WEEK IN 1987: Have-a-go heroes get rare top honours

Have your say

Three modest Portsmouth have-a-go heroes were honoured for their courage in trying to thwart trigger-happy gunmen after an £11,000 city bank raid.

The brave trio received certificates of commendation from the lord mayor Councillor Jim Lodge.

Stephen Zaffarese, 25, of Buckland, Roy Reed, 52, of Southsea, and John Mills, 35, of Fratton, risked their lives during a dramatic street chase the previous year.

The ceremony at the Guildhall was more than 18 months after two bandits raided Lloyds Bank, Copnor Road – blasting Mr Zaffarese with a shotgun, clubbing another man and shooting up the bank and a van.

Mr Zaffarese, realising a robbery was taking place near the building site he was working on, was hit by 28 shotgun pellets in a chase.

He later tried to follow balaclava-clad raiders in his car, before needing hospital treatment for serious shotgun wounds.

Fellow builder Mr Reed was also shot at as he gave chase on foot.

Mr Mills joined the chase in his van and was twice fired at by the gunmen

He was not hurt but his van was riddled with pellets.

He said: ‘It was only half an hour later when I realised what I had done. I’m glad I did it – but I do not think I would do the same thing again.’

Mr Reed said: ‘It just seemed the natural thing to do I am very proud now.’