THIS WEEK IN 1987: Injured policeman KO’d by kindness

A Cosham policeman beaten unconscious by an attacker, was ‘knocked out’ again by the heart-warming response from well-wishers.

Popular PC Trevor Tarrant, 40, had a sackful of mail from people, many of whom he did not know.

The Drayton and Farlington bobby was badly hurt during an incident two weeks previously, but was back at work with a hearty ‘thank you’ to News readers.

‘The number of cards, letters and phone calls asking after me has been really touching and quite fantastic – especially the ones from the kids,’ said PC Tarrant.

He added: ‘I have had cards from Solent Road First and Middle, Futchers, Court Lane First and Middle, Highbury First, Springfield Comprehensive school, Brownie and Cub packs and many adults.’