A Crookhorn couple mourned their third family tragedy in three years after their 19-year-old daughter died in a motor-cycle accident.

Rita Allen was fatally injured when her Kawasaki hit the back of a parked car at Crookhorn Lane.

Her brother Kevin Allen, 24, died in a road accident at Newgate Lane, Fareham, and their grandmother died in early 1987.

In 1986 the family’s home almost burnt down.

The series of tragedies led Iris Allen, 49, to believe her family was jinxed.