THIS WEEK IN 1987: One man and his dog round up fans

A gang of West Ham football fans accused of violence during a clash with Pompey fans was arrested by one Portsmouth policeman and his dog.

PC Keith Yates and his Alstatian, Ajax, forced the 28 fans to sit with their hands on their heads until reinforcements arrived at Fratton Park.

Magistrates imposed a blanket ban on the Hammers’ fans from attending all football matches – apart from one who was an amateur footballer – until their next court appearance.