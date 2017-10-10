THIS WEEK IN 1987: Perkins fan Jim in the pictures at last

Southsea rock ’n’ roll fanatic Jim Ware finally got a photograph of himself with all-time great Carl Perkins – courtesy of The News.

When the man who wrote ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ made his first appearances in Britain in 1964, Jim was such a fan that he followed the tour around the country and saw the show 30 times.

He managed to get his photo taken with his idol but someone stole the camera before he got the film developed.

When the Carl Perkins Rockabilly Revue rolled into Portsmouth Guildhall for the singer’s first appearance in Jim’s home town, The News arranged to get a photograph of the two together – 23 years after the original.

Jim was especially pleased when Carl told the story of the photograph on stage.