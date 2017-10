Have your say

Churchmen drew a veil of silence over a child sex scandal which rocked a Portsmouth parish.

It was the first service for the Wymering congregation since their vicar, the Reverend Dennis Allison, was jailed for his part in a child sex ring.

Church leaders at St Peter and St Paul’s decided to put behind them the scandal involving their former vicar, choirmaster Stuart Eager, former church server Gary Clough, Raymond Fullalove, and Liverpool vicar the Rev James Bent.