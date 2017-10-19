THIS WEEK IN 1988: Nearly 50 babies in 17 years – now it must come to an end

After 17 years dedicated to caring for new-born babies, Stubbington foster parents Cora and Gerry Watson gracefully bowed out of life looking after other people’s children.

Since 1971, when their own children reached school age, Mrs Watson, 56, and husband Gerry, 58, had 49 babies to feed, wash and comfort.

They felt it was time to retire from fostering to dedicate more time to their own grandchildren.

‘I don’t know how I’m going to manage,’ said Mrs Watson.

‘In the first 10 years, one baby went out of the front door and another came in at the back. I just love babies,’ she added.

The couple, of Tonnant Close, Stubbington, had taken in babies from a few days to a few months old until they were adopted, ever since they saw a fostering advertisement on television.

In their time, they welcomed all unwanted babies into their various homes as Mr Watson’s career took them along the south coast.

Mrs Watson said: ‘There was always excitement when a new baby came.

‘I always cried when each left, but I was also pleased to see the happiness of the couples who took them.’