THIS WEEK IN 1988: Nightclubs refuse acid house parties

Fear of drugs was turning some Portsmouth nightclubs against the youth craze of the moment – acid house parties.

But while police maintained there was a strong link between the parties and pushers of hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD and Ecstasy, local DJ Ross Mitchell claimed there was no problem in Portsmouth.

Mr Mitchell had been trying to organise an acid house night in the city but said he had to battle against the bad image coming from London, where drugs had become an integral part of a night out for many party-goers.

Mr Mitchell said: ‘It has all been blown out of all proportion.

‘There isn’t really any drug-taking going on, that is all more in London.’

Hampshire drug squad officers warned Ecstasy was ‘prevalent and readily available’ in Portsmouth.