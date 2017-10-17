THIS WEEK IN 1988: Police ‘are not’ losing control of the streets

Have your say

The chairman of Hampshire Police Authority hit back at claims by a chief constable that police were losing control of the streets because of a shortage of officers.

Councillor Brain Blacker was responding to claims by Roger Birch, the Chief Constable of Sussex, that police were losing public support because of increasing work loads reducing their ability to cope.

Hampshire was operating at 35 officers below strength because of a higher than expected staff turnover.

Cllr Blacker said in an ideal world Hampshire would want to have 200 extra officers but he was aware of the financial limitations facing the police.

‘I don’t think the public perceives that they are in great danger on the streets from rioting or drunkenness,’ he said.

‘The police are certainly not losing control of the streets in Hampshire.’

The chief constables were backed publicly by lower ranks represented by the Police Superintendents’ Association and the Police Federation.

‘We are losing control of the streets... And we are starting to lose public support,’ one said.