THIS WEEK IN 1988: Women decorate tank in war protest

Portsmouth Women For Peace protested about symbols of war in the city by mounting a demonstration outside the D-Day Museum, Southsea.

The protest was to draw attention to the tank and gun placed outside the museum.

Group spokeswoman Lynette Rees described the weapons as ‘overtly war-like pieces of machinery’.

‘The museum says they are to draw attention to the bad effects of war but we feel they are disturbing and unnecessary,’ she said.

A handful of members from Women For Peace and South Coast Against Nuclear Navies covered the tank with paper flowers.

The demonstration was to also draw attention to a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament rally that was due to be held in Portsmouth.