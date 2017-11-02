THIS WEEK IN 1990: Runaway girls crash results in inquiry

Have your say

A serious road accident in which two young girls from a Portsmouth children’s home were injured, led to demands for an independent investigation into Hampshire’s child care service.

The girls, from Ker House, Southwick Hill Road, Cosham, were travelling in a car with two young men after midnight when the accident occurred, at Northern Road.

Mandy Tucker, 14, was in the intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, with head, leg and internal injuries.

Emma Humphries, 13, was also in hospital.

Members of Hampshire social services committee were demanding to know why two young girls in the care of the local authority were out of the home after midnight.

According to the social services department the girls ran away from the home.