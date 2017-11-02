THIS WEEK IN 1990: Star-maker from Locks Heath

Have your say

Pop star Lisa Stansfield owed a lot to Paul Witt – and so did chart champion Paula Abdul.

Paul, who lived in Locks Heath, helped conjure up that chart magic for a number of artists while searching for musical success himself.

In his tiny studio at the little-known Sound Format production house at Segensworth, Paul worked on Lisa Stansfield’s massive hit ‘All Around the World’.

He also did the same for The Temptations, Paula Abdul and The Blow Monkeys – while penning a number of top ten hits himself.

Paul was the man who put pen to paper and wrote ‘Touch Me’ which was recorded by The 49ers and reached number three in the charts almost a year previously, selling 450,000 singles in the process.