THIS WEEK IN 1991: Cinema opening will be Hollywood-style

A glitzy Hollywood ceremony was to mark the opening of a new cinema complex in Portsmouth.

Stars such as Britt Ekland were expected to bring some razzamatazz to the city as all the glamour of an opening night in Hollywood would have been promised.

The house lights would be dimmed for the first time when the six screen cinema complex in Port Solent started showing blockbuster films in the summer of 1992.

Ian Riches, the managing director of United Cinemas International, said: ‘We are in the entertainment business and intend to make a song and dance when we open at Port Solent.

‘We want to become the focal point for movie-goers for miles around.’

United Cinemas International hoped the new complex would prove a smash hit with film fans.