THIS WEEK IN 1991: Driver has a lucky escape as his moving car bursts into flames

A Leigh Park man had a narrow escape when the car he was driving burst into flames on the A27.

Barry Phillips of

Locksheath Close was driving alone along the A27 towards Portsmouth when his engine cut out.

He pulled onto the hard shoulder near the Eastern Road slip-road before the car, pictured, caught fire.

Two lanes of the A27 and one lane of the slip-road were closed to traffic while the fire was put out and the car was towed away.

The T-registration Ford Cortina, belonging to Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law Leslie Bedden of Perth House, Australia Close, Landport, was burned out.