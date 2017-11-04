THIS WEEK IN 1991: Henry hogs all of the limelight

Have your say

Swimming star Sharron Davies posed on the trench at Southsea for a charity photo call – but her friend hogged the limelight.

Henry the Houghton Ham, an overweight publicity-seeking pig, was touring the country having his picture taken with sports stars and celebrities for a charity calendar.

Davies, who swam for Portsmouth Northsea, was happy to oblige the persuasive porker.

The calendar, commissioned by Northampton-based Houghton Hams, aimed to raise money for TV presenter Anne Diamond’s cot death appeal.