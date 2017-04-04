THIS WEEK IN 1991: Isle of Wight-born Jeremy Irons wins an Oscar

Isle of Wight-born Jeremy Irons was the toast of

Hollywood as he picked up the Academy Award for Best Actor in Reversal of Fortune.

Irons, pictured, who was born at Cowes and made his acting debut on the Island won the world of film’s highest accolade for his role as murder trial businessman Claus von Bulow.

Receiving the prize in Los Angeles, he said: ‘This is great. Thank you, the Academy. Thank you, everybody.’

He also thanked his actress wife Sinead Cusack, who was in England, by saying: ‘I wish you were here to carry this with me , because you helped me win it.’

Jeremy Irons’ acting debut was in fact seen by very few – just a handful of parents at Ryde’s Little Appley Prep School, which he attended in the late fifties.

Irons, who was later educated at Sherbourne, lived on the Island until his family moved to Hertfordshire during his teenage years.