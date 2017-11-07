THIS WEEK IN 1991: Proud marines leave at the end of an era

Have your say

The Royal Marines departed from their 130-year-old barracks in Eastney, bringing to an end a wonderful chapter in the 300-year history of the corps in Portsmouth.

More than 30 men marched out the barracks’ gate for the last time.

The Band of the Royal Marines commander-in-chief naval home command led the last 15 Royal Marine Commandos to have lived in the barracks.

After a medley of traditional corps marches, the men were called to attention by the last camp commandant, Captain Ken Gill.

The key to the barracks was handed over by Captain Gill to a representative of the Ministry of Defence.

Then Captain Gill declared: ‘Royal Marines from Eastney Barracks to your new duties, quick march.’