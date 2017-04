A blind housebound pensioner who was discovered unconscious next to the body of her dead husband, has lost her fight for life.

Gladys Wilkins, aged 83, died nearly three weeks after the grim discovery was made at the couple’s Swanmore home.

An inquest was held and later adjourned into the death of her husband William, a 73-year-old former postman.

It was believed he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.